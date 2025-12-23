Axur Takedown: AI-powered takedown platform for phishing, brand impersonation, and fraud. built by Axur. Core capabilities include One-click or zero-touch automated takedowns, AI-powered visual brand abuse detection using Clair model, Agentic takedown workflows with automated decision-making..

Netcraft Phishing & Scam Protection: Phishing & scam detection and takedown service with automated threat discovery. built by netcraft. Core capabilities include Automated phishing site detection in under 5 minutes, Phishing takedown with 1.9 hour median time, AI and pattern recognition for threat discovery..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.