Axur Takedown: AI-powered takedown platform for phishing, brand impersonation, and fraud. built by Axur. Core capabilities include One-click or zero-touch automated takedowns, AI-powered visual brand abuse detection using Clair model, Agentic takedown workflows with automated decision-making..

JustGuard Active Threat Protection: Automated detection and takedown of phishing attacks and malicious domains. built by JustGuard. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of malicious domains and phishing kits, Automated takedown procedures for identified threats, 24/7 autonomous monitoring..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.