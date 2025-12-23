Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Axur Takedown is a commercial brand protection tool by Axur. JustGuard Active Threat Protection is a commercial brand protection tool by JustGuard. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best brand protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Brand and security teams drowning in phishing and impersonation reports will see immediate ROI from Axur Takedown's agentic workflows, which execute takedowns with minimal human review and achieve a 98.9% success rate with 9-hour median uptime. The sub-4-minute first notification SLA and 15-day stay-down guarantee with continuous monitoring give you measurable control over the removal timeline, something most competitors only promise. Skip this if your priority is post-breach forensics or incident response; Axur is detection and mitigation only, leaving investigation and recovery to your SOC.
JustGuard Active Threat Protection
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in phishing and malicious domain alerts will appreciate JustGuard Active Threat Protection's sub-5-minute takedown speed; most competitors operate on hours, not minutes. The platform's global monitoring across 195 countries with heuristic and machine learning detection maps cleanly to NIST DE.AE, meaning you're catching incidents before they spread. Skip this if your threat intel team needs deep post-breach forensics or recovery workflows; JustGuard is detection and mitigation, not investigation.
AI-powered takedown platform for phishing, brand impersonation, and fraud
Automated detection and takedown of phishing attacks and malicious domains
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Common questions about comparing Axur Takedown vs JustGuard Active Threat Protection for your brand protection needs.
Axur Takedown: AI-powered takedown platform for phishing, brand impersonation, and fraud. built by Axur. Core capabilities include One-click or zero-touch automated takedowns, AI-powered visual brand abuse detection using Clair model, Agentic takedown workflows with automated decision-making..
JustGuard Active Threat Protection: Automated detection and takedown of phishing attacks and malicious domains. built by JustGuard. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of malicious domains and phishing kits, Automated takedown procedures for identified threats, 24/7 autonomous monitoring..
Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Axur Takedown differentiates with One-click or zero-touch automated takedowns, AI-powered visual brand abuse detection using Clair model, Agentic takedown workflows with automated decision-making. JustGuard Active Threat Protection differentiates with Real-time detection of malicious domains and phishing kits, Automated takedown procedures for identified threats, 24/7 autonomous monitoring.
Axur Takedown is developed by Axur. JustGuard Active Threat Protection is developed by JustGuard. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Axur Takedown and JustGuard Active Threat Protection serve similar Brand Protection use cases: both are Brand Protection tools, both cover Takedown. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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