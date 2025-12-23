Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Axur Takedown is a commercial brand protection tool by Axur. CSIS PhishDB is a commercial brand protection tool by CSIS Security Group A/S. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best brand protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Brand and security teams drowning in phishing and impersonation reports will see immediate ROI from Axur Takedown's agentic workflows, which execute takedowns with minimal human review and achieve a 98.9% success rate with 9-hour median uptime. The sub-4-minute first notification SLA and 15-day stay-down guarantee with continuous monitoring give you measurable control over the removal timeline, something most competitors only promise. Skip this if your priority is post-breach forensics or incident response; Axur is detection and mitigation only, leaving investigation and recovery to your SOC.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams responsible for brand protection will get the most from CSIS PhishDB because its automated takedown system actually removes phishing sites instead of just flagging them, cutting response time from days to hours through direct ISP partnerships. The platform covers the full detection-to-response lifecycle across NIST's ID.RA, DE.CM, DE.AE, and RS.MA functions, with 24/7 monitoring that feeds results into Google Safe Browsing and APWG databases for broader threat distribution. Skip this if you need phishing defense integrated into a broader security awareness or endpoint platform; PhishDB is single-purpose and that's intentional.
AI-powered takedown platform for phishing, brand impersonation, and fraud
Automated phishing detection and takedown platform for brand protection
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Common questions about comparing Axur Takedown vs CSIS PhishDB for your brand protection needs.
Axur Takedown: AI-powered takedown platform for phishing, brand impersonation, and fraud. built by Axur. Core capabilities include One-click or zero-touch automated takedowns, AI-powered visual brand abuse detection using Clair model, Agentic takedown workflows with automated decision-making..
CSIS PhishDB: Automated phishing detection and takedown platform for brand protection. built by CSIS Security Group A/S. Core capabilities include Automated phishing website monitoring and identification, Automated takedown request system, Screenshot and source code capture of phishing sites..
Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Axur Takedown differentiates with One-click or zero-touch automated takedowns, AI-powered visual brand abuse detection using Clair model, Agentic takedown workflows with automated decision-making. CSIS PhishDB differentiates with Automated phishing website monitoring and identification, Automated takedown request system, Screenshot and source code capture of phishing sites.
Axur Takedown is developed by Axur. CSIS PhishDB is developed by CSIS Security Group A/S. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Axur Takedown and CSIS PhishDB serve similar Brand Protection use cases: both are Brand Protection tools, both cover Digital Risk Protection, Takedown. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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