Axur Takedown: AI-powered takedown platform for phishing, brand impersonation, and fraud. built by Axur. Core capabilities include One-click or zero-touch automated takedowns, AI-powered visual brand abuse detection using Clair model, Agentic takedown workflows with automated decision-making..

CSIS PhishDB: Automated phishing detection and takedown platform for brand protection. built by CSIS Security Group A/S. Core capabilities include Automated phishing website monitoring and identification, Automated takedown request system, Screenshot and source code capture of phishing sites..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.