Axur Online Piracy: Detects and removes counterfeit products and pirated content across marketplaces. built by Axur. Core capabilities include Counterfeit product detection across marketplaces and websites, Content piracy detection on streaming and video platforms, Automated takedown notifications..

ZeroFox Universal Takedowns: Automated takedown service for removing threats across social media and domains. built by ZeroFox. Core capabilities include Social media account and content takedowns, Malicious domain and URL takedowns, Fraudulent mobile app and marketplace listing removal..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.