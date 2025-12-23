Axur Online Piracy: Detects and removes counterfeit products and pirated content across marketplaces. built by Axur. Core capabilities include Counterfeit product detection across marketplaces and websites, Content piracy detection on streaming and video platforms, Automated takedown notifications..

Cyabra: AI platform detecting fake profiles, disinformation & deepfakes on social media. built by Cyabra. Core capabilities include Fake and inauthentic social media profile detection, Deepfake content detection, GenAI-generated content identification..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.