Axur Online Piracy: Detects and removes counterfeit products and pirated content across marketplaces. built by Axur. Core capabilities include Counterfeit product detection across marketplaces and websites, Content piracy detection on streaming and video platforms, Automated takedown notifications..

Blackbird.AI: Narrative intelligence platform detecting disinformation & brand narrative threats. built by Blackbird.AI. Core capabilities include Narrative threat detection across social and digital media, Coordinated inauthentic behavior identification, Influence operation and disinformation campaign analysis..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.