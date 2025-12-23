Axur Executive Threat Protection: Protects executives & VIPs from impersonation, account takeovers, and phishing. built by Axur. Core capabilities include Social media impersonation detection, FaceMatch facial recognition technology for VIP identification, AI-generated image detection..

ThreatBook Digital Risk Protection Service (DRPS): Managed service for detecting and taking down phishing, impersonation & fraud. built by ThreatBook. Core capabilities include 24/7 real-time monitoring across websites, social media, app stores, and dark web, Phishing website detection and takedown, Rogue mobile app detection and removal..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.