Axur Executive Threat Protection: Protects executives & VIPs from impersonation, account takeovers, and phishing. built by Axur. Core capabilities include Social media impersonation detection, FaceMatch facial recognition technology for VIP identification, AI-generated image detection..

Netcraft Deep and Dark Web Protection: Monitors deep and dark web for compromised credentials and brand threats. built by netcraft. Core capabilities include Deep and dark web monitoring for compromised data, Detection of compromised credentials and financial data, Brand and executive mention monitoring..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.