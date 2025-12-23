KELA Monitor

Security teams that need visibility into dark web threats targeting their specific assets will find KELA Monitor's real-time alerts and compromised account detection genuinely useful for plugging gaps that traditional monitoring misses. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and DE.CM thoroughly, meaning it handles asset inventory and continuous threat surface surveillance well; where it falls short is post-incident response and remediation automation, so you're getting detection and intelligence, not orchestration. Not the right fit if your priority is integrating threat intel into existing SIEM workflows or automating response playbooks; KELA Monitor is built for organizations that need a dedicated dark web watch service with clean intelligence reports, not a platform that replaces your SOC tooling.