CloudSEK XVigil

Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing brand reputation and supply chain exposure need CloudSEK XVigil for its dark web and social media monitoring that catches credential leaks and impersonation before they turn into breach vectors. The platform's continuous monitoring across external surfaces maps directly to NIST DE.CM, and its Singapore-based threat intelligence collection gives regional coverage most Western vendors miss. Skip this if your priority is internal network detection or you need deep forensic analysis of incidents already inside your perimeter; XVigil is built for early warning, not incident response.