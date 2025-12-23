CloudSEK SVigil

Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing distributed digital footprints will get the most from CloudSEK SVigil for its ability to surface brand abuse, credential leaks, and phishing campaigns across channels you're not actively monitoring. The platform maps to all four NIST CSF 2.0 risk assessment and continuous monitoring functions, with particular strength in external attack surface visibility where most teams have blind spots. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation or post-breach forensics; SVigil is built for early warning, not remediation workflows.