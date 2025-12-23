Axur Executive Threat Protection

Mid-market and enterprise security teams protecting C-suite and board members should start here; Axur Executive Threat Protection combines social media impersonation detection with FaceMatch facial recognition to catch deepfakes and account takeovers that generic phishing tools miss. The platform monitors darknet credential leaks, integrates with SIEM and SOAR, and handles GDPR/CCPA compliance out of the box, reducing the manual hunting burden on your team. Skip this if your priority is detecting threats inside your network rather than protecting executives' external digital footprint; Axur prioritizes external monitoring and takedown over incident response integration.