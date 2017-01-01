Axur Deep & Dark Web Monitoring: Monitors Deep & Dark Web for threats, credentials, and fraud schemes. built by Axur. Core capabilities include Deep and Dark Web monitoring across forums, marketplaces, and Darknet sites, Computer vision technology for threat detection in multimedia content, DeepChat AI-generated daily Dark Web briefings..

Searchlight Cyber DarkIQ: Monitor for pre-attack indicators - leaked creds, phishing infrastructure, & dark web chat. built by Searchlight Cyber. Core capabilities include Automated dark web monitoring across 475+ billion records, AI-powered threat detection and categorization, Contextualized alerts with actor and location information..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.