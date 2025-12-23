Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Axur Data Leak Detection is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Axur. StealthMole DarkWeb Monitoring is a commercial digital risk protection tool by PAGO Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams need visibility into credential and data exposure across dark web, infostealer networks, and public repositories, and Axur Data Leak Detection covers all three without requiring separate vendor integrations. The 17+ billion credential database with 1+ billion monthly additions and API access to exposed card data means you're querying against actual breach intelligence, not synthetic feeds. Skip this if your threat model doesn't include third-party vendor exposure or if you need post-incident forensics; Axur excels at early detection and alerting, not incident reconstruction.
StealthMole DarkWeb Monitoring
Mid-market and enterprise security teams hunting for indicators of compromise across hacker forums and leak sites will get the most from StealthMole DarkWeb Monitoring; its AI-based crawling surfaces threats faster than manual monitoring and the real-time alerts cut alert fatigue by triggering only on customized indicators relevant to your organization. The platform maps connections between threat actors and compromised data through Data Canvas visualization, directly supporting NIST DE.AE adverse event analysis. Skip this if your team lacks resources to act on dark web intelligence or if you need post-breach response workflows built into the tool itself; StealthMole is detection-focused, not incident management.
Monitors Surface, Deep & Dark Web for data leaks and credential exposure
Dark web monitoring platform with AI-based crawling and real-time alerts
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Common questions about comparing Axur Data Leak Detection vs StealthMole DarkWeb Monitoring for your digital risk protection needs.
Axur Data Leak Detection: Monitors Surface, Deep & Dark Web for data leaks and credential exposure. built by Axur. Core capabilities include Corporate credential monitoring with tracking and historical access, Customer credential exposure detection and response, Infostealer credential monitoring across domains and applications..
StealthMole DarkWeb Monitoring: Dark web monitoring platform with AI-based crawling and real-time alerts. built by PAGO Networks. Core capabilities include AI-based web crawling of dark web sources, Real-time customized alerts for security incidents, Monitoring of hacker forums, black markets, and leak blogs..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Axur Data Leak Detection differentiates with Corporate credential monitoring with tracking and historical access, Customer credential exposure detection and response, Infostealer credential monitoring across domains and applications. StealthMole DarkWeb Monitoring differentiates with AI-based web crawling of dark web sources, Real-time customized alerts for security incidents, Monitoring of hacker forums, black markets, and leak blogs.
Axur Data Leak Detection is developed by Axur. StealthMole DarkWeb Monitoring is developed by PAGO Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Axur Data Leak Detection and StealthMole DarkWeb Monitoring serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Data Breach. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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