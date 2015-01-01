Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Axur Data Leak Detection is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Axur. Lunar is a free digital risk protection tool by Webz.io. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams need visibility into credential and data exposure across dark web, infostealer networks, and public repositories, and Axur Data Leak Detection covers all three without requiring separate vendor integrations. The 17+ billion credential database with 1+ billion monthly additions and API access to exposed card data means you're querying against actual breach intelligence, not synthetic feeds. Skip this if your threat model doesn't include third-party vendor exposure or if you need post-incident forensics; Axur excels at early detection and alerting, not incident reconstruction.
Security teams managing breach aftermath and credential exposure across multiple domains should adopt Lunar for its real-time infostealer log intelligence, which surfaces compromised credentials faster than waiting for breach notifications. The platform ingests large-scale daily breach data and prioritizes service-level context for remediation, directly supporting the NIST Detect function of continuous monitoring and incident characterization. Skip this if you need post-compromise forensics or threat hunting beyond credential validation; Lunar is detection and alerting first, not investigation.
Monitors Surface, Deep & Dark Web for data leaks and credential exposure
Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting.
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Common questions about comparing Axur Data Leak Detection vs Lunar for your digital risk protection needs.
Axur Data Leak Detection: Monitors Surface, Deep & Dark Web for data leaks and credential exposure. built by Axur. Core capabilities include Corporate credential monitoring with tracking and historical access, Customer credential exposure detection and response, Infostealer credential monitoring across domains and applications..
Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Axur Data Leak Detection differentiates with Corporate credential monitoring with tracking and historical access, Customer credential exposure detection and response, Infostealer credential monitoring across domains and applications. Lunar differentiates with Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families.
Axur Data Leak Detection is developed by Axur. Lunar is developed by Webz.io founded in 2015-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Axur Data Leak Detection and Lunar serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Data Breach. Key differences: Axur Data Leak Detection is Commercial while Lunar is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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