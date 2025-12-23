Axur Advanced Brand Protection: Automated brand protection platform detecting phishing & impersonation scams. built by Axur. Core capabilities include AI-powered visual asset analysis for brand impersonation detection, Automated phishing and fake website detection across URLs and domains, Social media fake profile and fraudulent ad monitoring..

Infoblox Brand Protection: Monitors and mitigates lookalike domains to protect brands from phishing attacks. built by Infoblox. Core capabilities include Lookalike domain monitoring and detection, Custom domain watchlists, DNS-layer real-time blocking of malicious domains..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.