Axonius Unified Device Observability: Asset visibility & risk mgmt platform for healthcare medical & IT devices. built by Axonius. Core capabilities include Medical device discovery and classification with 150+ attributes per asset, Support for medical protocols including HL7, DICOM, RTLS, and MDS2, Fleet-level risk scoring with FDA and MDS2 data integration..

runZero Exposure Management Platform: Exposure management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability detection. built by runzero. Core capabilities include Active scanning for asset discovery, Passive network discovery, Advanced fingerprinting for asset identification..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.