Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Axonius Unified Device Observability is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Axonius. runZero Exposure Management Platform is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by runzero. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Axonius Unified Device Observability
Healthcare IT and clinical engineering teams managing sprawling medical device fleets will get the most from Axonius Unified Device Observability because it actually classifies devices by protocol and clinical function rather than treating them as generic assets. The platform ingests from CMMS, EHR, RTLS, and network telemetry simultaneously, giving you a single authoritative record of 150+ device attributes that most asset tools simply cannot correlate. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation; Axonius prioritizes continuous monitoring and asset classification over playbook execution, making it stronger on the ID and DE functions than PR.IR.
runZero Exposure Management Platform
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in asset sprawl across IT, OT, and cloud will move faster with runZero Exposure Management Platform because its agentless dual-scan approach surfaces assets competitors miss in weeks instead of months. The platform covers all four relevant NIST CSF 2.0 areas,particularly strong in asset discovery and continuous monitoring,and its fingerprinting accuracy cuts false positives that waste your triage time. Skip this if you need deep vulnerability remediation workflows or tight integration with your existing SOAR; runZero owns discovery and prioritization, not remediation orchestration.
Asset visibility & risk mgmt platform for healthcare medical & IT devices
Exposure management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability detection
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Common questions about comparing Axonius Unified Device Observability vs runZero Exposure Management Platform for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Axonius Unified Device Observability: Asset visibility & risk mgmt platform for healthcare medical & IT devices. built by Axonius. Core capabilities include Medical device discovery and classification with 150+ attributes per asset, Support for medical protocols including HL7, DICOM, RTLS, and MDS2, Fleet-level risk scoring with FDA and MDS2 data integration..
runZero Exposure Management Platform: Exposure management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability detection. built by runzero. Core capabilities include Active scanning for asset discovery, Passive network discovery, Advanced fingerprinting for asset identification..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Axonius Unified Device Observability differentiates with Medical device discovery and classification with 150+ attributes per asset, Support for medical protocols including HL7, DICOM, RTLS, and MDS2, Fleet-level risk scoring with FDA and MDS2 data integration. runZero Exposure Management Platform differentiates with Active scanning for asset discovery, Passive network discovery, Advanced fingerprinting for asset identification.
Axonius Unified Device Observability is developed by Axonius. runZero Exposure Management Platform is developed by runzero. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Axonius Unified Device Observability and runZero Exposure Management Platform serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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