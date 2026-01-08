Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Axonius Unified Device Observability is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Axonius. Redjack Platform is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Redjack. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Axonius Unified Device Observability
Healthcare IT and clinical engineering teams managing sprawling medical device fleets will get the most from Axonius Unified Device Observability because it actually classifies devices by protocol and clinical function rather than treating them as generic assets. The platform ingests from CMMS, EHR, RTLS, and network telemetry simultaneously, giving you a single authoritative record of 150+ device attributes that most asset tools simply cannot correlate. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation; Axonius prioritizes continuous monitoring and asset classification over playbook execution, making it stronger on the ID and DE functions than PR.IR.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling to map dependencies across hybrid infrastructure will get the most from Redjack Platform, since passive discovery catches assets and connections that active scanning misses without creating network noise. Its NIST ID.AM and ID.RA coverage is strong, particularly the AI-driven criticality scoring that actually tells you which assets matter for business continuity rather than just flagging everything as important. Skip this if you need deep forensic response capabilities or are primarily hunting active threats; Redjack is built for asset resilience and BCDR planning, not incident investigation.
Asset visibility & risk mgmt platform for healthcare medical & IT devices
Passive asset discovery & dependency mapping platform for cyber resilience.
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Common questions about comparing Axonius Unified Device Observability vs Redjack Platform for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Axonius Unified Device Observability: Asset visibility & risk mgmt platform for healthcare medical & IT devices. built by Axonius. Core capabilities include Medical device discovery and classification with 150+ attributes per asset, Support for medical protocols including HL7, DICOM, RTLS, and MDS2, Fleet-level risk scoring with FDA and MDS2 data integration..
Redjack Platform: Passive asset discovery & dependency mapping platform for cyber resilience. built by Redjack. Core capabilities include Passive, sensor-based asset discovery for IT, OT, and IoT assets, Automated dependency mapping across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments, AI and ML-based critical business function identification..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Axonius Unified Device Observability differentiates with Medical device discovery and classification with 150+ attributes per asset, Support for medical protocols including HL7, DICOM, RTLS, and MDS2, Fleet-level risk scoring with FDA and MDS2 data integration. Redjack Platform differentiates with Passive, sensor-based asset discovery for IT, OT, and IoT assets, Automated dependency mapping across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments, AI and ML-based critical business function identification.
Axonius Unified Device Observability is developed by Axonius. Redjack Platform is developed by Redjack. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Axonius Unified Device Observability integrates with NAC, Firewalls, Ticketing Systems, CMMS. Redjack Platform integrates with SIEM, Antivirus software, Firewalls, Vulnerability management systems. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Axonius Unified Device Observability and Redjack Platform serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Network Visibility. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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