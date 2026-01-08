Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Axonius Unified Device Observability is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Axonius. Rebasoft IT Asset Discovery and Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by rebasoft. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Axonius Unified Device Observability
Healthcare IT and clinical engineering teams managing sprawling medical device fleets will get the most from Axonius Unified Device Observability because it actually classifies devices by protocol and clinical function rather than treating them as generic assets. The platform ingests from CMMS, EHR, RTLS, and network telemetry simultaneously, giving you a single authoritative record of 150+ device attributes that most asset tools simply cannot correlate. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation; Axonius prioritizes continuous monitoring and asset classification over playbook execution, making it stronger on the ID and DE functions than PR.IR.
Rebasoft IT Asset Discovery and Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT across on-premises, cloud, and IoT environments should evaluate Rebasoft IT Asset Discovery and Management for its genuinely agent-less asset enumeration, which catches devices that traditional scanners miss without the deployment friction. The agent-less approach maps directly to NIST ID.AM compliance without requiring endpoint rollout across thousands of devices, and the platform's real-time inventory combined with integrated vulnerability assessment closes the gap between asset discovery and risk assessment faster than bolt-on solutions. Skip this if your organization needs mature incident response playbooks or recovery orchestration; Rebasoft prioritizes visibility and configuration monitoring over post-breach workflows.
Asset visibility & risk mgmt platform for healthcare medical & IT devices
Agent-less, scan-less IT asset discovery and management platform
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Common questions about comparing Axonius Unified Device Observability vs Rebasoft IT Asset Discovery and Management for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Axonius Unified Device Observability: Asset visibility & risk mgmt platform for healthcare medical & IT devices. built by Axonius. Core capabilities include Medical device discovery and classification with 150+ attributes per asset, Support for medical protocols including HL7, DICOM, RTLS, and MDS2, Fleet-level risk scoring with FDA and MDS2 data integration..
Rebasoft IT Asset Discovery and Management: Agent-less, scan-less IT asset discovery and management platform. built by rebasoft. Core capabilities include Agent-less asset discovery, Scan-less network monitoring, Real-time asset inventory..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Axonius Unified Device Observability differentiates with Medical device discovery and classification with 150+ attributes per asset, Support for medical protocols including HL7, DICOM, RTLS, and MDS2, Fleet-level risk scoring with FDA and MDS2 data integration. Rebasoft IT Asset Discovery and Management differentiates with Agent-less asset discovery, Scan-less network monitoring, Real-time asset inventory.
Axonius Unified Device Observability is developed by Axonius. Rebasoft IT Asset Discovery and Management is developed by rebasoft. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Axonius Unified Device Observability and Rebasoft IT Asset Discovery and Management serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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