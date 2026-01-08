Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Axonius Unified Device Observability is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Axonius. Guardian Exposure Map is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Guardare. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Axonius Unified Device Observability
Healthcare IT and clinical engineering teams managing sprawling medical device fleets will get the most from Axonius Unified Device Observability because it actually classifies devices by protocol and clinical function rather than treating them as generic assets. The platform ingests from CMMS, EHR, RTLS, and network telemetry simultaneously, giving you a single authoritative record of 150+ device attributes that most asset tools simply cannot correlate. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation; Axonius prioritizes continuous monitoring and asset classification over playbook execution, making it stronger on the ID and DE functions than PR.IR.
Startups and SMBs that need immediate visibility into what's actually connected to their network will get real value from Guardian Exposure Map; it finds rogue devices and maps topology faster than manual inventory work, which directly addresses the ID.AM asset management gap most small teams face. The tool runs on-premises across Windows, macOS, Linux, and mobile endpoints without requiring cloud infrastructure or agents, making deployment frictionless in heterogeneous environments. Skip this if you need vulnerability remediation workflows or integration with your existing ticketing system; Guardian Exposure Map stops at discovery and risk ranking, leaving the actual patching to you.
Asset visibility & risk mgmt platform for healthcare medical & IT devices
Free tool for network asset discovery, topology mapping, and risk visualization
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Common questions about comparing Axonius Unified Device Observability vs Guardian Exposure Map for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Axonius Unified Device Observability: Asset visibility & risk mgmt platform for healthcare medical & IT devices. built by Axonius. Core capabilities include Medical device discovery and classification with 150+ attributes per asset, Support for medical protocols including HL7, DICOM, RTLS, and MDS2, Fleet-level risk scoring with FDA and MDS2 data integration..
Guardian Exposure Map: Free tool for network asset discovery, topology mapping, and risk visualization. built by Guardare. Core capabilities include Network device discovery and identification, Open port scanning and service detection, Operating system and software version detection..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Axonius Unified Device Observability differentiates with Medical device discovery and classification with 150+ attributes per asset, Support for medical protocols including HL7, DICOM, RTLS, and MDS2, Fleet-level risk scoring with FDA and MDS2 data integration. Guardian Exposure Map differentiates with Network device discovery and identification, Open port scanning and service detection, Operating system and software version detection.
Axonius Unified Device Observability is developed by Axonius. Guardian Exposure Map is developed by Guardare. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Axonius Unified Device Observability and Guardian Exposure Map serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Network Visibility. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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