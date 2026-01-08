Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Axonius Software Assets is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Axonius. Encore is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Encore. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in shadow IT will see immediate ROI from Axonius Software Assets because it actually finds unmanaged devices instead of just cataloging the ones you know about. The agentless discovery across managed and unmanaged endpoints cuts through the noise that kills most software inventory projects, and covers NIST ID.AM and ID.RA simultaneously, which matters when you're trying to prove asset hygiene to auditors. Skip this if your environment is locked down to fewer than 500 endpoints or you need tight integration with a specific SIEM; Axonius is built for sprawl, not simplicity.
Mid-market and enterprise teams struggling to correlate internal asset gaps with external-facing exposure will find real value in Encore's dual CAASM-EASM approach. The platform maps unmapped assets across both sides of your perimeter, then flags which security tools are misconfigured or creating blind spots, which directly addresses the ID.AM and ID.RA gaps most organizations can't articulate. Skip this if you need deep integration with legacy on-premises infrastructure or expect vendor support at the scale of a 500-person firm; Encore's six-person team means your implementation hinges on API maturity and self-service capability.
Software asset inventory & lifecycle mgmt platform for visibility & control
ASM platform combining CAASM & EASM for full attack surface visibility.
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Common questions about comparing Axonius Software Assets vs Encore for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Axonius Software Assets: Software asset inventory & lifecycle mgmt platform for visibility & control. built by Axonius. Core capabilities include Unified software catalog aggregating data from multiple sources, Agentless software inventory across managed and unmanaged devices, Software lifecycle management from discovery to decommissioning..
Encore: ASM platform combining CAASM & EASM for full attack surface visibility. built by Encore. Core capabilities include Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM) for internal asset visibility, External Attack Surface Management (EASM) for internet-facing asset discovery, Coverage gap identification across security tools..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Axonius Software Assets differentiates with Unified software catalog aggregating data from multiple sources, Agentless software inventory across managed and unmanaged devices, Software lifecycle management from discovery to decommissioning. Encore differentiates with Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM) for internal asset visibility, External Attack Surface Management (EASM) for internet-facing asset discovery, Coverage gap identification across security tools.
Axonius Software Assets is developed by Axonius. Encore is developed by Encore. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Axonius Software Assets and Encore serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Visibility. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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