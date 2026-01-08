Axonius Software Assets: Software asset inventory & lifecycle mgmt platform for visibility & control. built by Axonius. Core capabilities include Unified software catalog aggregating data from multiple sources, Agentless software inventory across managed and unmanaged devices, Software lifecycle management from discovery to decommissioning..

Encore: ASM platform combining CAASM & EASM for full attack surface visibility. built by Encore. Core capabilities include Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM) for internal asset visibility, External Attack Surface Management (EASM) for internet-facing asset discovery, Coverage gap identification across security tools..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.