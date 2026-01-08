Axonius Cyber Asset Management: Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management platform for asset visibility & control. built by Axonius. Core capabilities include Asset data normalization and deduplication, Unified asset data model across all technology assets, Asset search and discovery toolkit..

CyDeploy OwlThis: Free community tool for asset visibility across devices, apps, and vulns. built by CyDeploy. Core capabilities include Device discovery and inventory, Application discovery and inventory, Vulnerability identification..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.