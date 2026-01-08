Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Axonius Cyber Asset Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Axonius. CyDeploy OwlThis is a free cyber asset attack surface management tool by CyDeploy. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Axonius Cyber Asset Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in asset sprawl across hybrid infrastructure will find real value in Axonius Cyber Asset Management because it actually deduplicates and normalizes messy data from dozens of sources instead of just aggregating it. The platform maps asset relationships and configuration drift across your entire estate, which directly addresses the ID.AM gap most organizations have when they lack a single source of truth. Skip this if your environment is still mostly on-prem and static; the ROI tilts heavily toward teams managing cloud, containerized, or constantly changing infrastructure where visibility naturally fragments.
Lean security teams at smaller organizations who need to map what they actually own will find real value in CyDeploy OwlThis; it discovers devices, applications, and vulnerabilities across mixed environments without the licensing friction of enterprise tools. The free pricing model means you can deploy it immediately across your infrastructure and get inventory data moving into your ticketing system within hours, not months. Skip this if you're looking for continuous compliance monitoring or remediation workflow automation; OwlThis is asset visibility only, and a three-person vendor means you're managing your own integrations and maintenance.
Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management platform for asset visibility & control
Free community tool for asset visibility across devices, apps, and vulns.
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Common questions about comparing Axonius Cyber Asset Management vs CyDeploy OwlThis for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Axonius Cyber Asset Management: Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management platform for asset visibility & control. built by Axonius. Core capabilities include Asset data normalization and deduplication, Unified asset data model across all technology assets, Asset search and discovery toolkit..
CyDeploy OwlThis: Free community tool for asset visibility across devices, apps, and vulns. built by CyDeploy. Core capabilities include Device discovery and inventory, Application discovery and inventory, Vulnerability identification..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Axonius Cyber Asset Management differentiates with Asset data normalization and deduplication, Unified asset data model across all technology assets, Asset search and discovery toolkit. CyDeploy OwlThis differentiates with Device discovery and inventory, Application discovery and inventory, Vulnerability identification.
Axonius Cyber Asset Management is developed by Axonius. CyDeploy OwlThis is developed by CyDeploy. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Axonius Cyber Asset Management and CyDeploy OwlThis serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Visibility, Configuration Management. Key differences: Axonius Cyber Asset Management is Commercial while CyDeploy OwlThis is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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