Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Axonius Cyber Asset Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Axonius. ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by ConnectSecure. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Axonius Cyber Asset Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in asset sprawl across hybrid infrastructure will find real value in Axonius Cyber Asset Management because it actually deduplicates and normalizes messy data from dozens of sources instead of just aggregating it. The platform maps asset relationships and configuration drift across your entire estate, which directly addresses the ID.AM gap most organizations have when they lack a single source of truth. Skip this if your environment is still mostly on-prem and static; the ROI tilts heavily toward teams managing cloud, containerized, or constantly changing infrastructure where visibility naturally fragments.
ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery
MSPs managing sprawling client networks will get the most from ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery because its multi-client management and network probe technology actually surface shadow IT and rogue devices that agent-free discovery typically misses. The platform covers three critical NIST CSF 2.0 functions,asset management, risk assessment, and supply chain visibility,which means you're building real visibility into what you're actually protecting. Skip this if you need vulnerability remediation workflows or threat response automation; ConnectSecure stops at inventory and flagging, leaving the remediation heavy lifting to your ticketing system.
Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management platform for asset visibility & control
Network discovery platform for MSPs to identify devices, apps & networks
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Common questions about comparing Axonius Cyber Asset Management vs ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Axonius Cyber Asset Management: Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management platform for asset visibility & control. built by Axonius. Core capabilities include Asset data normalization and deduplication, Unified asset data model across all technology assets, Asset search and discovery toolkit..
ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery: Network discovery platform for MSPs to identify devices, apps & networks. built by ConnectSecure. Core capabilities include Network discovery probe technology for IP-based asset identification, Active Directory and Entra ID integration for user and computer discovery, Network-based and agent-based scanning with device fingerprinting..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Axonius Cyber Asset Management differentiates with Asset data normalization and deduplication, Unified asset data model across all technology assets, Asset search and discovery toolkit. ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery differentiates with Network discovery probe technology for IP-based asset identification, Active Directory and Entra ID integration for user and computer discovery, Network-based and agent-based scanning with device fingerprinting.
Axonius Cyber Asset Management is developed by Axonius. ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery is developed by ConnectSecure. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Axonius Cyber Asset Management and ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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