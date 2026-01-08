Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Axonius Asset Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Axonius. Starbase is a free cyber asset attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in asset sprawl across devices, identities, and infrastructure will find immediate value in Axonius Asset Management's ability to aggregate and continuously verify inventory data across dozens of sources without manual reconciliation. The platform directly addresses NIST CSF 2.0 ID.AM asset management and PR.AA identity control, two areas where most organizations have visibility gaps that compound downstream in risk assessment. Skip this if your team needs deep forensic analysis or breach response capabilities; Axonius excels at knowing what you own and validating security controls against it, not hunting threats after compromise.
Security teams operating in environments with poorly mapped third-party integrations and external dependencies should start with Starbase; its graph-based relationship mapping catches attack surface blind spots that traditional asset inventories miss entirely. The free pricing model means you can validate whether unmapped service connections are actually your problem before committing budget. Skip this if you need deep vulnerability correlation or remediation workflow automation; Starbase excels at discovery and relationship visualization, not at telling you which assets to fix first.
Unified asset mgmt platform for devices, identities, apps & infrastructure
Starbase is a graph-based security analysis platform that provides automated asset discovery and relationship mapping across external services and systems to enhance attack surface visibility.
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Common questions about comparing Axonius Asset Management vs Starbase for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Axonius Asset Management: Unified asset mgmt platform for devices, identities, apps & infrastructure. built by Axonius. Core capabilities include Unified asset visibility across devices, identities, applications, and infrastructure, Continuous asset data updates and accuracy verification, Asset inventory aggregation from multiple sources..
Starbase: Starbase is a graph-based security analysis platform that provides automated asset discovery and relationship mapping across external services and systems to enhance attack surface visibility..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Axonius Asset Management is developed by Axonius. Starbase is open-source with 356 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Axonius Asset Management and Starbase serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools. Key differences: Axonius Asset Management is Commercial while Starbase is Free, Starbase is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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