Axonius Asset Management: Unified asset mgmt platform for devices, identities, apps & infrastructure. built by Axonius. Core capabilities include Unified asset visibility across devices, identities, applications, and infrastructure, Continuous asset data updates and accuracy verification, Asset inventory aggregation from multiple sources..

Starbase: Starbase is a graph-based security analysis platform that provides automated asset discovery and relationship mapping across external services and systems to enhance attack surface visibility..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.