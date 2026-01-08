Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Axonius Asset Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Axonius. Encore is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Encore. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in asset sprawl across devices, identities, and infrastructure will find immediate value in Axonius Asset Management's ability to aggregate and continuously verify inventory data across dozens of sources without manual reconciliation. The platform directly addresses NIST CSF 2.0 ID.AM asset management and PR.AA identity control, two areas where most organizations have visibility gaps that compound downstream in risk assessment. Skip this if your team needs deep forensic analysis or breach response capabilities; Axonius excels at knowing what you own and validating security controls against it, not hunting threats after compromise.
Mid-market and enterprise teams struggling to correlate internal asset gaps with external-facing exposure will find real value in Encore's dual CAASM-EASM approach. The platform maps unmapped assets across both sides of your perimeter, then flags which security tools are misconfigured or creating blind spots, which directly addresses the ID.AM and ID.RA gaps most organizations can't articulate. Skip this if you need deep integration with legacy on-premises infrastructure or expect vendor support at the scale of a 500-person firm; Encore's six-person team means your implementation hinges on API maturity and self-service capability.
Unified asset mgmt platform for devices, identities, apps & infrastructure
ASM platform combining CAASM & EASM for full attack surface visibility.
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Common questions about comparing Axonius Asset Management vs Encore for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Axonius Asset Management: Unified asset mgmt platform for devices, identities, apps & infrastructure. built by Axonius. Core capabilities include Unified asset visibility across devices, identities, applications, and infrastructure, Continuous asset data updates and accuracy verification, Asset inventory aggregation from multiple sources..
Encore: ASM platform combining CAASM & EASM for full attack surface visibility. built by Encore. Core capabilities include Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM) for internal asset visibility, External Attack Surface Management (EASM) for internet-facing asset discovery, Coverage gap identification across security tools..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Axonius Asset Management differentiates with Unified asset visibility across devices, identities, applications, and infrastructure, Continuous asset data updates and accuracy verification, Asset inventory aggregation from multiple sources. Encore differentiates with Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM) for internal asset visibility, External Attack Surface Management (EASM) for internet-facing asset discovery, Coverage gap identification across security tools.
Axonius Asset Management is developed by Axonius. Encore is developed by Encore. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Axonius Asset Management and Encore serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Visibility. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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