Axonius Asset Management: Unified asset mgmt platform for devices, identities, apps & infrastructure. built by Axonius. Core capabilities include Unified asset visibility across devices, identities, applications, and infrastructure, Continuous asset data updates and accuracy verification, Asset inventory aggregation from multiple sources..

Encore: ASM platform combining CAASM & EASM for full attack surface visibility. built by Encore. Core capabilities include Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM) for internal asset visibility, External Attack Surface Management (EASM) for internet-facing asset discovery, Coverage gap identification across security tools..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.