Axiom Cyber HakTrap: Hardware network security device for home/SMB with continuous threat updates. built by Axiom Cyber Solutions. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Network traffic inspection for all inbound and outbound internet traffic, Protection against ransomware, denial-of-service attacks, and cryptojacking, Over 150 threat intelligence updates per day covering 350,000+ threat data points..

BitNinja Server Security: Multi-layered Linux server security agent with WAF, malware scan, and IP filtering. built by BitNinja. headquartered in Hungary. Core capabilities include IP reputation filtering and blocking, Real-time malware scanning and removal, Web Application Firewall (WAF)..

Both serve the Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.