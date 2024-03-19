Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
aws_public_ips is a free external attack surface management tool. Perimeterator is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing sprawling AWS environments need aws_public_ips to find what they've actually exposed across EC2, CloudFront, ELB, RDS, and other services in minutes, not weeks of manual inventory work. The tool's 642 GitHub stars reflect its adoption among practitioners who value speed and specificity over UI polish. Skip this if your organization already has a mature CSPM feeding real-time asset data into your EASM platform; aws_public_ips shines as a quick audit tool or gap-filler, not as a continuous monitoring layer.
AWS-focused security teams operating on a budget will appreciate Perimeterator's distributed enumeration approach, which catches misconfigured internet-facing resources that centralized scanners often miss due to account fragmentation and permission boundaries. It's free and runs from GitHub, meaning zero procurement cycles and immediate deployment across multi-account environments. Skip this if you need managed remediation workflows or compliance reporting; Perimeterator is a discovery and enumeration tool, not a ticketing system.
A Ruby-based tool that enumerates all public IPv4 and IPv6 addresses associated with an AWS account across multiple services including EC2, CloudFront, ELB, RDS, and others.
A distributed AWS security auditing tool that continuously enumerates and scans internet-facing AWS services to identify potentially misconfigured resources.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing aws_public_ips vs Perimeterator for your external attack surface management needs.
aws_public_ips: A Ruby-based tool that enumerates all public IPv4 and IPv6 addresses associated with an AWS account across multiple services including EC2, CloudFront, ELB, RDS, and others..
Perimeterator: A distributed AWS security auditing tool that continuously enumerates and scans internet-facing AWS services to identify potentially misconfigured resources..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
aws_public_ips and Perimeterator serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover AWS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox