Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
aws_public_ips is a free external attack surface management tool. GrayHatWarfare Buckets is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing sprawling AWS environments need aws_public_ips to find what they've actually exposed across EC2, CloudFront, ELB, RDS, and other services in minutes, not weeks of manual inventory work. The tool's 642 GitHub stars reflect its adoption among practitioners who value speed and specificity over UI polish. Skip this if your organization already has a mature CSPM feeding real-time asset data into your EASM platform; aws_public_ips shines as a quick audit tool or gap-filler, not as a continuous monitoring layer.
Security teams running cloud-native applications on AWS should use GrayHatWarfare Buckets as a free first pass on S3 exposure; it finds what your CSPM misses because it actually enumerates bucket contents, not just permissions. Most open S3 breaches still stem from misconfigured public access rather than credential theft, making keyword and file extension searches genuinely effective for identifying sensitive data before attackers do. Skip this if your threat model assumes attackers have valid AWS credentials or if you need continuous monitoring; GrayHatWarfare is a point-in-time discovery tool, not a watcher.
A Ruby-based tool that enumerates all public IPv4 and IPv6 addresses associated with an AWS account across multiple services including EC2, CloudFront, ELB, RDS, and others.
A search engine for open Amazon S3 buckets and their contents, allowing users to search for files using keywords, filename extensions, and full path.
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Common questions about comparing aws_public_ips vs GrayHatWarfare Buckets for your external attack surface management needs.
aws_public_ips: A Ruby-based tool that enumerates all public IPv4 and IPv6 addresses associated with an AWS account across multiple services including EC2, CloudFront, ELB, RDS, and others..
GrayHatWarfare Buckets: A search engine for open Amazon S3 buckets and their contents, allowing users to search for files using keywords, filename extensions, and full path..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
aws_public_ips and GrayHatWarfare Buckets serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover AWS. Key differences: aws_public_ips is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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