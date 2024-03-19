Security teams managing sprawling AWS environments need aws_public_ips to find what they've actually exposed across EC2, CloudFront, ELB, RDS, and other services in minutes, not weeks of manual inventory work. The tool's 642 GitHub stars reflect its adoption among practitioners who value speed and specificity over UI polish. Skip this if your organization already has a mature CSPM feeding real-time asset data into your EASM platform; aws_public_ips shines as a quick audit tool or gap-filler, not as a continuous monitoring layer.

DorkSearch

Penetration testers and security researchers who need to rapidly prototype reconnaissance queries will find DorkSearch saves hours of manual Google Dork syntax trial-and-error; the AI generates contextually relevant search strings that consistently surface exposed credentials, misconfigured cloud storage, and unpatched admin panels faster than hand-crafted searches. The tool is genuinely free with no seat limits, making it practical for red teams to distribute across engagements without budget friction. Skip this if your threat model centers on defending against dorking attacks rather than executing them; DorkSearch has no defensive posture and won't help you find what attackers find about your own infrastructure.