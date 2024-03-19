Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
aws_public_ips is a free external attack surface management tool. DorkSearch is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing sprawling AWS environments need aws_public_ips to find what they've actually exposed across EC2, CloudFront, ELB, RDS, and other services in minutes, not weeks of manual inventory work. The tool's 642 GitHub stars reflect its adoption among practitioners who value speed and specificity over UI polish. Skip this if your organization already has a mature CSPM feeding real-time asset data into your EASM platform; aws_public_ips shines as a quick audit tool or gap-filler, not as a continuous monitoring layer.
Penetration testers and security researchers who need to rapidly prototype reconnaissance queries will find DorkSearch saves hours of manual Google Dork syntax trial-and-error; the AI generates contextually relevant search strings that consistently surface exposed credentials, misconfigured cloud storage, and unpatched admin panels faster than hand-crafted searches. The tool is genuinely free with no seat limits, making it practical for red teams to distribute across engagements without budget friction. Skip this if your threat model centers on defending against dorking attacks rather than executing them; DorkSearch has no defensive posture and won't help you find what attackers find about your own infrastructure.
A Ruby-based tool that enumerates all public IPv4 and IPv6 addresses associated with an AWS account across multiple services including EC2, CloudFront, ELB, RDS, and others.
Curated Google dork search tool for OSINT and web reconnaissance.
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Common questions about comparing aws_public_ips vs DorkSearch for your external attack surface management needs.
aws_public_ips: A Ruby-based tool that enumerates all public IPv4 and IPv6 addresses associated with an AWS account across multiple services including EC2, CloudFront, ELB, RDS, and others..
DorkSearch: Curated Google dork search tool for OSINT and web reconnaissance. Core capabilities include Curated library of nearly one million Google dorks, Categorized dork collections (core and extended datasets), Pre-built dork queries for login page discovery..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
aws_public_ips and DorkSearch serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Enumeration. Key differences: aws_public_ips is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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