AWS WAF is a free cloud web application and api protection tool. Blindspot WAAP is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Blindspot. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, integrations, here is our conclusion:
Teams protecting APIs and web applications already running on AWS infrastructure will get the most from AWS WAF because it integrates natively with CloudFront, ALB, and API Gateway without extra agents or out-of-band traffic. The free tier covers core attack patterns,SQL injection, XSS, bot control,and you only pay for requests above 5 million monthly, making it cost-effective for variable traffic loads. Skip this if you need centralized policy management across multi-cloud deployments or real-time threat intelligence feeds; AWS WAF's rule sets are competent but require manual tuning, and visibility across non-AWS resources stays limited.
AWS Web Application Firewall (WAF) for protecting web applications from common exploits.
WAAP with sidecar agent; no proxy, no SSL key exposure, sub-1ms decisions.
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Common questions about comparing AWS WAF vs Blindspot WAAP for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
AWS WAF: AWS Web Application Firewall (WAF) for protecting web applications from common exploits..
Blindspot WAAP: WAAP with sidecar agent; no proxy, no SSL key exposure, sub-1ms decisions. built by Blindspot. Core capabilities include 35+ stage detection pipeline covering injection, bot, API, and business logic threats, Sidecar agent architecture: no inline proxy, SSL keys stay on customer infrastructure, Sub-1ms allow/block decisions via cloud engine analyzing request metadata..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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