Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
aws-security-viz is a free cloud security posture management tool. PacBot is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing sprawling EC2 security groups without visibility into cross-account or cross-region access patterns should start here. aws-security-viz generates network diagrams that actually show you what your groups permit instead of making you parse JSON or hunt through the console, and it costs nothing. Skip this if you need policy-as-code enforcement or drift detection; the tool visualizes existing state but won't catch misconfigurations before they deploy.
Security teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure at scale who need policy enforcement that actually executes should evaluate PacBot, particularly if you're already invested in infrastructure-as-code workflows. The policy-as-code model means compliance rules live in version control alongside your configs, eliminating the drift between declared and enforced security posture that plagues most CSPM tools. Skip this if your organization needs a vendor-managed SaaS experience with hand-holding; PacBot's open-source architecture demands engineering time to operationalize and customize for your specific cloud footprint.
A Ruby-based tool that creates visual diagrams of AWS EC2 security group configurations to help understand network access patterns and security relationships.
PacBot is a cloud security platform that provides continuous compliance monitoring, automated policy enforcement, and security reporting through policy-as-code implementation and multi-source data integration.
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Common questions about comparing aws-security-viz vs PacBot for your cloud security posture management needs.
aws-security-viz: A Ruby-based tool that creates visual diagrams of AWS EC2 security group configurations to help understand network access patterns and security relationships..
PacBot: PacBot is a cloud security platform that provides continuous compliance monitoring, automated policy enforcement, and security reporting through policy-as-code implementation and multi-source data integration..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
aws-security-viz is open-source with 718 GitHub stars. PacBot is open-source with 1,303 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
aws-security-viz and PacBot serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Visualization. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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