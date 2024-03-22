Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AWS Security Toolbox (AST) is a free cloud security posture management tool. s3tk is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams with limited budgets who need to audit their AWS account without vendor lock-in should start with AWS Security Toolbox; it bundles AWS's native tools,IAM Access Analyzer, Config, Security Hub,into a single container, eliminating the friction of stitching them together manually. The free pricing and 286 GitHub stars signal adoption by practitioners who've validated it works for baseline assessments and compliance checks. Skip it if you need continuous posture monitoring or remediation workflows; AST is a point-in-time scanner, not a platform replacement.
DevOps and security teams running S3-heavy AWS environments will get immediate value from s3tk because it's free, open-source, and requires no agent deployment or cloud integration,just point it at your buckets. The 461 GitHub stars and zero setup friction mean you can scan your entire S3 estate for misconfigurations, overpermissioned ACLs, and unencrypted data in minutes, not weeks. Skip this if you need continuous runtime monitoring or policy enforcement across your broader cloud infrastructure; s3tk is a scanner, not a guard rail, and works best as part of a larger CSPM rather than a replacement for one.
A Docker container that bundles preinstalled AWS security tools for streamlined security operations and assessments in AWS environments.
A security toolkit for Amazon S3 that provides bucket scanning, policy validation, ACL management, and encryption features to identify and remediate S3 security vulnerabilities.
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Common questions about comparing AWS Security Toolbox (AST) vs s3tk for your cloud security posture management needs.
AWS Security Toolbox (AST): A Docker container that bundles preinstalled AWS security tools for streamlined security operations and assessments in AWS environments..
s3tk: A security toolkit for Amazon S3 that provides bucket scanning, policy validation, ACL management, and encryption features to identify and remediate S3 security vulnerabilities..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AWS Security Toolbox (AST) is open-source with 286 GitHub stars. s3tk is open-source with 461 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AWS Security Toolbox (AST) and s3tk serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover AWS, Security Tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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