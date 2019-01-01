Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AWS Security Toolbox (AST) is a free cloud security posture management tool. Orca Security CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Orca Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams with limited budgets who need to audit their AWS account without vendor lock-in should start with AWS Security Toolbox; it bundles AWS's native tools,IAM Access Analyzer, Config, Security Hub,into a single container, eliminating the friction of stitching them together manually. The free pricing and 286 GitHub stars signal adoption by practitioners who've validated it works for baseline assessments and compliance checks. Skip it if you need continuous posture monitoring or remediation workflows; AST is a point-in-time scanner, not a platform replacement.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will get the most from Orca Security CSPM because its attack path visualization actually tells you which misconfigurations matter instead of burying you in thousands of findings. The 2,500+ controls across AWS, Azure, and GCP paired with AI-generated remediation code means your team can move from detection to fix without translating between tools. Skip this if you need a tightly integrated SIEM or runtime threat detection; Orca excels at the compliance and posture side of the house but doesn't replace behavioral monitoring.
A Docker container that bundles preinstalled AWS security tools for streamlined security operations and assessments in AWS environments.
CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt
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Common questions about comparing AWS Security Toolbox (AST) vs Orca Security CSPM for your cloud security posture management needs.
AWS Security Toolbox (AST): A Docker container that bundles preinstalled AWS security tools for streamlined security operations and assessments in AWS environments..
Orca Security CSPM: CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring for cloud misconfigurations and policy violations, 2,500+ configuration controls across 10+ categories, Compliance checking against 150+ regulatory frameworks and industry benchmarks..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AWS Security Toolbox (AST) is open-source with 286 GitHub stars. Orca Security CSPM is developed by Orca Security founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AWS Security Toolbox (AST) and Orca Security CSPM serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover AWS. Key differences: AWS Security Toolbox (AST) is Free while Orca Security CSPM is Commercial, AWS Security Toolbox (AST) is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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