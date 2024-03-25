AWS Security Architectures

Security teams building AWS infrastructure from scratch or remediating widespread misconfigurations will find AWS Security Architectures most valuable; it automates the tedious work of validating controls across accounts before they drift, which is where most teams actually fail. The free pricing and GitHub availability mean you can pilot it in a single account without procurement friction. Skip this if your team already has a mature CSPM with compliance reporting baked in; AWS Security Architectures prioritizes configuration validation and event monitoring over audit trails and evidence collection for certification audits.