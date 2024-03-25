AWS Security Architectures is a free cloud security posture management tool. AWS Security Controls is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams building AWS infrastructure from scratch or remediating widespread misconfigurations will find AWS Security Architectures most valuable; it automates the tedious work of validating controls across accounts before they drift, which is where most teams actually fail. The free pricing and GitHub availability mean you can pilot it in a single account without procurement friction. Skip this if your team already has a mature CSPM with compliance reporting baked in; AWS Security Architectures prioritizes configuration validation and event monitoring over audit trails and evidence collection for certification audits.
Teams already committed to AWS and managing compliance frameworks like PCI-DSS or HIPAA should start here; AWS Security Controls embeds native controls directly into the services you're already paying for, eliminating the tax of a separate tool subscription. The controls map to specific NIST CSF functions and cover Identity & Access Management, data protection, and logging across 200+ AWS services without additional licensing. Skip this if you're multi-cloud or need visibility across Kubernetes clusters and SaaS applications; the controls are AWS-only and won't help you govern Google Cloud or Azure resources.
A comprehensive AWS security automation toolkit that provides event monitoring, data protection, resource management, and security configuration validation across AWS environments.
Comprehensive set of security controls for various AWS services to ensure a secure cloud environment.
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Common questions about comparing AWS Security Architectures vs AWS Security Controls for your cloud security posture management needs.
AWS Security Architectures: A comprehensive AWS security automation toolkit that provides event monitoring, data protection, resource management, and security configuration validation across AWS environments..
AWS Security Controls: Comprehensive set of security controls for various AWS services to ensure a secure cloud environment..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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