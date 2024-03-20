Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AWS Resource Discovery is a free cyber asset attack surface management tool. cloud-nuke is a free cyber asset attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Teams building an initial asset inventory across sprawling AWS accounts should start with AWS Resource Discovery because it discovers what you actually have before you can defend it, and the free price tag means zero friction to run it today across dev and prod environments. The tool catalogs resources in JSON format via botocore, giving you the raw material to feed into downstream CSPM or CIEM tools rather than replacing them. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring or remediation workflows; it's a one-time discovery pull, not a persistent control plane.
DevOps and platform teams managing sprawling AWS test environments will get immediate value from cloud-nuke because it actually deletes resources at scale instead of just flagging them, cutting cloud waste before it becomes a budget crisis. With 3,028 GitHub stars and active use across teams running dozens of test accounts, the tool proves its reliability for bulk resource cleanup that manual deletion can't match. Skip this if you need fine-grained RBAC controls or want to prevent deletions across certain resources; cloud-nuke is a bulldozer, not a scalpel, and requires disciplined account segmentation to avoid accidents.
A command-line tool that discovers and catalogs all AWS resources across an account using botocore, outputting results in JSON format.
A CLI tool for bulk deletion and inspection of AWS resources to clean up testing accounts and prevent unnecessary charges.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing AWS Resource Discovery vs cloud-nuke for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
AWS Resource Discovery: A command-line tool that discovers and catalogs all AWS resources across an account using botocore, outputting results in JSON format..
cloud-nuke: A CLI tool for bulk deletion and inspection of AWS resources to clean up testing accounts and prevent unnecessary charges..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AWS Resource Discovery is open-source with 724 GitHub stars. cloud-nuke is open-source with 3,028 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AWS Resource Discovery and cloud-nuke serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover AWS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox