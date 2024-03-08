AWS pwn is a free penetration testing tool. AWSBucketDump is a free penetration testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Red teamers and AWS security auditors running isolated penetration tests will find AWS pwn valuable for its script library that automates common attack paths against IAM, S3, and EC2 without requiring commercial tool licenses. The 1,207 GitHub stars and active community contributions validate its tactics, though this is fundamentally a tactical toolkit rather than a full assessment platform. Skip this if you need compliance reporting, continuous monitoring, or remediation workflows; AWS pwn is a manual engagement tool for practitioners who know what they're looking for.
Penetration testers and security researchers auditing AWS environments need AWSBucketDump to quickly surface misconfigured S3 buckets and exposed data without manual enumeration across regions. The tool's 1,431 GitHub stars reflect real adoption in red teams, and the zero-cost entry point means you can validate your AWS posture before investing in commercial CSPM tooling. Skip this if your org needs continuous monitoring and remediation workflow; AWSBucketDump is a point-in-time discovery tool, not a compliance engine.
A collection of Python scripts for conducting penetration testing activities against Amazon Web Services (AWS) environments.
A security tool for discovering and analyzing interesting files in AWS S3 buckets across multiple regions and bucket types.
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Common questions about comparing AWS pwn vs AWSBucketDump for your penetration testing needs.
AWS pwn: A collection of Python scripts for conducting penetration testing activities against Amazon Web Services (AWS) environments..
AWSBucketDump: A security tool for discovering and analyzing interesting files in AWS S3 buckets across multiple regions and bucket types..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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