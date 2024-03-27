AWS List Resources: A Python tool that uses AWS Cloud Control API to enumerate and catalog AWS resources across specified accounts and regions, outputting results in JSON format..

CyDeploy CyVentory: Automates asset discovery, visibility, and mapping to reduce attack surface. built by CyDeploy. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery, Asset visibility and mapping, Attack surface identification and reduction..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.