Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AWS List Resources is a free cyber asset attack surface management tool. CyDeploy CyVentory is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by CyDeploy. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams doing AWS inventory work on a budget or running lightweight asset discovery should start here; AWS List Resources gives you JSON-enumerated resources across accounts and regions without licensing friction, and the 176 GitHub stars suggest real adoption among engineers who just need the catalog, not a commercial CASPM. The Python-based approach means you control the execution environment and can integrate output directly into your existing pipelines without vendor lock-in. Skip this if you need prioritization, risk scoring, or attack surface analysis layered on top of inventory; this tool stops at enumeration and leaves the hard work to you.
SMB and mid-market teams drowning in shadow IT will find real value in CyVentory's automated discovery; it actually cuts asset bloat instead of just cataloging what's already known. The tool covers both NIST ID.AM and ID.RA, meaning it surfaces what you own and what actually threatens it, which most discovery tools skip. Skip this if your organization already has mature asset inventory processes or runs a true SaaS-only stack; you'll be paying for automation you don't need.
A Python tool that uses AWS Cloud Control API to enumerate and catalog AWS resources across specified accounts and regions, outputting results in JSON format.
Automates asset discovery, visibility, and mapping to reduce attack surface.
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Common questions about comparing AWS List Resources vs CyDeploy CyVentory for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
AWS List Resources: A Python tool that uses AWS Cloud Control API to enumerate and catalog AWS resources across specified accounts and regions, outputting results in JSON format..
CyDeploy CyVentory: Automates asset discovery, visibility, and mapping to reduce attack surface. built by CyDeploy. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery, Asset visibility and mapping, Attack surface identification and reduction..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AWS List Resources is open-source with 176 GitHub stars. CyDeploy CyVentory is developed by CyDeploy. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AWS List Resources and CyDeploy CyVentory serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Inventory. Key differences: AWS List Resources is Free while CyDeploy CyVentory is Commercial, AWS List Resources is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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