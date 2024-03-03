Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
aws-lint-iam-policies is a free cloud security posture management tool. PacBot is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Platform engineers and security teams managing IAM sprawl across multiple AWS accounts will get immediate value from aws-lint-iam-policies because it catches overpermissioned policies at commit time, before they propagate across your organization. The tool runs on Access Analyzer validation rules, the same engine AWS uses internally, so findings carry real weight without requiring a separate security approval layer. Skip this if you need a point-and-click CSPM dashboard or drift detection across running resources; this is CLI-first and best suited to teams already embedding security checks into infrastructure-as-code pipelines.
Security teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure at scale who need policy enforcement that actually executes should evaluate PacBot, particularly if you're already invested in infrastructure-as-code workflows. The policy-as-code model means compliance rules live in version control alongside your configs, eliminating the drift between declared and enforced security posture that plagues most CSPM tools. Skip this if your organization needs a vendor-managed SaaS experience with hand-holding; PacBot's open-source architecture demands engineering time to operationalize and customize for your specific cloud footprint.
A command-line tool that performs automated IAM policy security linting across AWS accounts and organizations using AWS Access Analyzer validation.
PacBot is a cloud security platform that provides continuous compliance monitoring, automated policy enforcement, and security reporting through policy-as-code implementation and multi-source data integration.
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Common questions about comparing aws-lint-iam-policies vs PacBot for your cloud security posture management needs.
aws-lint-iam-policies: A command-line tool that performs automated IAM policy security linting across AWS accounts and organizations using AWS Access Analyzer validation..
PacBot: PacBot is a cloud security platform that provides continuous compliance monitoring, automated policy enforcement, and security reporting through policy-as-code implementation and multi-source data integration..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
aws-lint-iam-policies is open-source with 146 GitHub stars. PacBot is open-source with 1,303 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
aws-lint-iam-policies and PacBot serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Policy. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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