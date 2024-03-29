Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
aws-inventory is a free cyber asset attack surface management tool. CyDeploy CyVentory is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by CyDeploy. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams and cloud architects auditing AWS accounts for the first time should start with aws-inventory; it maps your actual resource footprint without the sales pitch or subscription lock-in that comes with commercial CSPM tools. Running it once typically surfaces forgotten EC2 instances, orphaned storage, and untagged resources that balloon costs and expand your attack surface, which is why 169 GitHub stars cluster around teams doing manual cloud hygiene. Skip this if you need continuous compliance monitoring or real-time drift detection; aws-inventory is a one-time inventory sweep, not a managed control plane.
SMB and mid-market teams drowning in shadow IT will find real value in CyVentory's automated discovery; it actually cuts asset bloat instead of just cataloging what's already known. The tool covers both NIST ID.AM and ID.RA, meaning it surfaces what you own and what actually threatens it, which most discovery tools skip. Skip this if your organization already has mature asset inventory processes or runs a true SaaS-only stack; you'll be paying for automation you don't need.
A Python script that inventories and lists main AWS account resources to provide visibility into cloud infrastructure components that may impact billing or security.
Automates asset discovery, visibility, and mapping to reduce attack surface.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing aws-inventory vs CyDeploy CyVentory for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
aws-inventory: A Python script that inventories and lists main AWS account resources to provide visibility into cloud infrastructure components that may impact billing or security..
CyDeploy CyVentory: Automates asset discovery, visibility, and mapping to reduce attack surface. built by CyDeploy. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery, Asset visibility and mapping, Attack surface identification and reduction..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
aws-inventory is open-source with 169 GitHub stars. CyDeploy CyVentory is developed by CyDeploy. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
aws-inventory and CyDeploy CyVentory serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Inventory. Key differences: aws-inventory is Free while CyDeploy CyVentory is Commercial, aws-inventory is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox