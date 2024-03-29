aws-inventory: A Python script that inventories and lists main AWS account resources to provide visibility into cloud infrastructure components that may impact billing or security..

CyDeploy CyVentory: Automates asset discovery, visibility, and mapping to reduce attack surface. built by CyDeploy. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery, Asset visibility and mapping, Attack surface identification and reduction..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.