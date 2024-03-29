Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
aws-inventory is a free cyber asset attack surface management tool. cloud-nuke is a free cyber asset attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams and cloud architects auditing AWS accounts for the first time should start with aws-inventory; it maps your actual resource footprint without the sales pitch or subscription lock-in that comes with commercial CSPM tools. Running it once typically surfaces forgotten EC2 instances, orphaned storage, and untagged resources that balloon costs and expand your attack surface, which is why 169 GitHub stars cluster around teams doing manual cloud hygiene. Skip this if you need continuous compliance monitoring or real-time drift detection; aws-inventory is a one-time inventory sweep, not a managed control plane.
DevOps and platform teams managing sprawling AWS test environments will get immediate value from cloud-nuke because it actually deletes resources at scale instead of just flagging them, cutting cloud waste before it becomes a budget crisis. With 3,028 GitHub stars and active use across teams running dozens of test accounts, the tool proves its reliability for bulk resource cleanup that manual deletion can't match. Skip this if you need fine-grained RBAC controls or want to prevent deletions across certain resources; cloud-nuke is a bulldozer, not a scalpel, and requires disciplined account segmentation to avoid accidents.
A Python script that inventories and lists main AWS account resources to provide visibility into cloud infrastructure components that may impact billing or security.
A CLI tool for bulk deletion and inspection of AWS resources to clean up testing accounts and prevent unnecessary charges.
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Common questions about comparing aws-inventory vs cloud-nuke for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
aws-inventory: A Python script that inventories and lists main AWS account resources to provide visibility into cloud infrastructure components that may impact billing or security..
cloud-nuke: A CLI tool for bulk deletion and inspection of AWS resources to clean up testing accounts and prevent unnecessary charges..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
aws-inventory is open-source with 169 GitHub stars. cloud-nuke is open-source with 3,028 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
aws-inventory and cloud-nuke serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover AWS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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