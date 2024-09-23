AWS IAM Access Analyzer is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. AWS Lambda - IAM Access Key Disabler is a free identity governance and administration tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing large AWS environments who need to eliminate excess IAM permissions without manual policy review will find AWS IAM Access Analyzer indispensable; it surfaces unused access across your account ecosystem and validates least privilege automatically. The tool covers NIST PR.AA and ID.AM functions directly, catching the permission creep that auditors flag every time. Skip this if your organization runs mostly outside AWS or treats IAM governance as a once-yearly compliance checkbox rather than ongoing hygiene.
AWS Lambda - IAM Access Key Disabler
AWS teams managing credential sprawl without dedicated IAM governance tooling should deploy AWS Lambda - IAM Access Key Disabler; it solves the specific problem of orphaned access keys staying active indefinitely by automating enforcement of key rotation policies at zero cost. The function runs natively on Lambda with no additional infrastructure or licensing, making it practical for teams that lack budget for commercial IAM lifecycle tools. Skip this if you need centralized policy reporting across multiple cloud providers or fine-grained exceptions workflows; this is automation for rotation enforcement, not a policy management platform.
AWS IAM Access Analyzer is a tool for implementing and maintaining least privilege access in AWS environments through automated analysis and validation of IAM policies and permissions.
A Lambda function that automatically disables AWS IAM User Access Keys after a specified time period to reduce security risks from aging credentials.
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Common questions about comparing AWS IAM Access Analyzer vs AWS Lambda - IAM Access Key Disabler for your identity governance and administration needs.
AWS IAM Access Analyzer: AWS IAM Access Analyzer is a tool for implementing and maintaining least privilege access in AWS environments through automated analysis and validation of IAM policies and permissions. built by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. headquartered in United States..
AWS Lambda - IAM Access Key Disabler: A Lambda function that automatically disables AWS IAM User Access Keys after a specified time period to reduce security risks from aging credentials..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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