AWS IAM Access Analyzer: AWS IAM Access Analyzer is a tool for implementing and maintaining least privilege access in AWS environments through automated analysis and validation of IAM policies and permissions. built by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. headquartered in United States..

AWS IAM Policy Generator for AWS CDK: A NodeJS/TypeScript library that generates IAM Policy Actions Statements for AWS services with predefined constants and factory classes for AWS CDK integration..

Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.