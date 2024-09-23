AWS IAM Access Analyzer is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. AWS IAM Policy Generator for AWS CDK is a free identity governance and administration tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity governance and administration fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing large AWS environments who need to eliminate excess IAM permissions without manual policy review will find AWS IAM Access Analyzer indispensable; it surfaces unused access across your account ecosystem and validates least privilege automatically. The tool covers NIST PR.AA and ID.AM functions directly, catching the permission creep that auditors flag every time. Skip this if your organization runs mostly outside AWS or treats IAM governance as a once-yearly compliance checkbox rather than ongoing hygiene.
AWS IAM Policy Generator for AWS CDK
Infrastructure teams building on AWS with TypeScript or Node.js will get real value from AWS IAM Policy Generator for AWS CDK because it eliminates the manual work of writing least-privilege policies by hand, replacing guesswork with predefined constants tied directly to your infrastructure code. The 154 GitHub stars and active maintenance signal this is genuinely used in production, not abandoned. Skip this if your organization hasn't committed to CDK or still manages IAM through the console; the payoff only materializes when policy generation is baked into your deployment pipeline.
AWS IAM Access Analyzer is a tool for implementing and maintaining least privilege access in AWS environments through automated analysis and validation of IAM policies and permissions.
A NodeJS/TypeScript library that generates IAM Policy Actions Statements for AWS services with predefined constants and factory classes for AWS CDK integration.
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Common questions about comparing AWS IAM Access Analyzer vs AWS IAM Policy Generator for AWS CDK for your identity governance and administration needs.
AWS IAM Access Analyzer: AWS IAM Access Analyzer is a tool for implementing and maintaining least privilege access in AWS environments through automated analysis and validation of IAM policies and permissions. built by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. headquartered in United States..
AWS IAM Policy Generator for AWS CDK: A NodeJS/TypeScript library that generates IAM Policy Actions Statements for AWS services with predefined constants and factory classes for AWS CDK integration..
Both serve the Identity Governance and Administration market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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