Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AWS Firewall Manager is a free cloud security posture management tool. Orca Security CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Orca Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AWS security teams managing multiple accounts and regions will get the most from AWS Firewall Manager because it eliminates the operational nightmare of applying firewall rules across dispersed infrastructure from a single console. It integrates directly with AWS WAF and Network Firewall, letting you enforce consistent policies across accounts without the sync delays that plague third-party SIEM-based approaches. Skip this if you need fine-grained threat intelligence feeds or egress filtering for on-premises traffic; Firewall Manager is AWS-native only and prioritizes policy consistency over advanced threat detection.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will get the most from Orca Security CSPM because its attack path visualization actually tells you which misconfigurations matter instead of burying you in thousands of findings. The 2,500+ controls across AWS, Azure, and GCP paired with AI-generated remediation code means your team can move from detection to fix without translating between tools. Skip this if you need a tightly integrated SIEM or runtime threat detection; Orca excels at the compliance and posture side of the house but doesn't replace behavioral monitoring.
Centrally Manage Cloud Firewall Rules with AWS Firewall Manager
CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt
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Common questions about comparing AWS Firewall Manager vs Orca Security CSPM for your cloud security posture management needs.
AWS Firewall Manager: Centrally Manage Cloud Firewall Rules with AWS Firewall Manager..
Orca Security CSPM: CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring for cloud misconfigurations and policy violations, 2,500+ configuration controls across 10+ categories, Compliance checking against 150+ regulatory frameworks and industry benchmarks..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AWS Firewall Manager and Orca Security CSPM serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover AWS. Key differences: AWS Firewall Manager is Free while Orca Security CSPM is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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