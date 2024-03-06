AWS Firewall Manager is a free next-generation firewalls tool. Check Point Securing the AI Transformation is a commercial next-generation firewalls tool by Check Point Software Technologies.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best next-generation firewalls fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
AWS security teams managing multiple accounts and regions will get the most from AWS Firewall Manager because it eliminates the operational nightmare of applying firewall rules across dispersed infrastructure from a single console. It integrates directly with AWS WAF and Network Firewall, letting you enforce consistent policies across accounts without the sync delays that plague third-party SIEM-based approaches. Skip this if you need fine-grained threat intelligence feeds or egress filtering for on-premises traffic; Firewall Manager is AWS-native only and prioritizes policy consistency over advanced threat detection.
Check Point Securing the AI Transformation
Enterprise security teams with hybrid infrastructure and active AI deployments need Check Point Securing the AI Transformation for its purpose-built GenAI threat isolation within the Infinity Platform, something traditional NGFWs bolt on as an afterthought. The stack covers five of seven NIST CSF 2.0 Protect functions including Platform Security and Infrastructure Resilience, with ThreatCloud intelligence closing gaps in Detect and Analyze capabilities. Skip this if you're a mid-market shop standardized on a single cloud provider or still running primarily on-premises; the mesh architecture and AI security overhead demand operational maturity that smaller teams often lack.
Centrally Manage Cloud Firewall Rules with AWS Firewall Manager
Enterprise security platform for hybrid mesh networks and AI transformation
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Common questions about comparing AWS Firewall Manager vs Check Point Securing the AI Transformation for your next-generation firewalls needs.
AWS Firewall Manager: Centrally Manage Cloud Firewall Rules with AWS Firewall Manager..
Check Point Securing the AI Transformation: Enterprise security platform for hybrid mesh networks and AI transformation. built by Check Point Software Technologies.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Hybrid mesh network security with Zero Trust architecture, Quantum Network Security firewalls, Email security platform..
Both serve the Next-Generation Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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