AWS Firewall Manager is a free next-generation firewalls tool. Blindagem de Sites is a commercial next-generation firewalls tool by Site Blindado. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best next-generation firewalls fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
AWS security teams managing multiple accounts and regions will get the most from AWS Firewall Manager because it eliminates the operational nightmare of applying firewall rules across dispersed infrastructure from a single console. It integrates directly with AWS WAF and Network Firewall, letting you enforce consistent policies across accounts without the sync delays that plague third-party SIEM-based approaches. Skip this if you need fine-grained threat intelligence feeds or egress filtering for on-premises traffic; Firewall Manager is AWS-native only and prioritizes policy consistency over advanced threat detection.
Startups and SMBs protecting customer-facing applications on tight budgets should consider Blindagem de Sites for its bundled WAF, CDN, and vulnerability scanning in a single cloud platform, eliminating the need to stitch together separate point tools. The vendor's PCI-DSS ASV certification and real-time DDoS protection cover the compliance and availability demands most early-stage companies face. Skip this if you need sophisticated API security or behavioral threat detection beyond signature-based WAF rules; the small 15-person team means feature velocity is slower than larger competitors, and detection capabilities lag on NIST Continuous Monitoring compared to intent-driven SIEM integrations.
Centrally Manage Cloud Firewall Rules with AWS Firewall Manager
Web security platform with WAF, CDN, SSL, and vulnerability scanning
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing AWS Firewall Manager vs Blindagem de Sites for your next-generation firewalls needs.
AWS Firewall Manager: Centrally Manage Cloud Firewall Rules with AWS Firewall Manager..
Blindagem de Sites: Web security platform with WAF, CDN, SSL, and vulnerability scanning. built by Site Blindado. headquartered in Brazil. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning, Attack surface checking, Web Application Firewall (WAF)..
Both serve the Next-Generation Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox