Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
aws-fast-fixes is a free cloud security posture management tool. Network Access Analyzer is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams inheriting under-hardened AWS accounts will move fastest with aws-fast-fixes because it automates the 15-20 baseline controls AWS leaves disabled by default, cutting your initial compliance lift from weeks to hours. The tool ships as free GitHub scripts with 106 stars and covers the foundational NIST Identify and Protect functions that most organizations botch on first pass: CloudTrail, GuardDuty, and default encryption across services. Not for teams needing continuous drift detection or remediation at scale; this is a one-time onboarding accelerant, not a posture management platform.
AWS teams managing VPC security posture will get immediate value from Network Access Analyzer because it catches overly permissive network rules before they become incidents, and the free pricing means you're not choosing between this and other security tools. The tool directly audits internet gateways, route tables, and security groups in your own account, eliminating the guesswork of manual rule reviews. Skip this if you're running multi-cloud infrastructure or need visibility beyond AWS networking layers; Network Access Analyzer is AWS-native only and won't help you govern access policies in GCP or Azure.
A collection of automation scripts that quickly enable essential AWS security and compliance features that are not activated by default in AWS accounts.
Network Access Analyzer is an AWS VPC feature that identifies unintended network access to cloud resources by analyzing internet gateways, route tables, ACLs, and security groups.
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Common questions about comparing aws-fast-fixes vs Network Access Analyzer for your cloud security posture management needs.
aws-fast-fixes: A collection of automation scripts that quickly enable essential AWS security and compliance features that are not activated by default in AWS accounts..
Network Access Analyzer: Network Access Analyzer is an AWS VPC feature that identifies unintended network access to cloud resources by analyzing internet gateways, route tables, ACLs, and security groups..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
aws-fast-fixes and Network Access Analyzer serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Security Configuration, AWS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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