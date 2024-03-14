Security teams inheriting under-hardened AWS accounts will move fastest with aws-fast-fixes because it automates the 15-20 baseline controls AWS leaves disabled by default, cutting your initial compliance lift from weeks to hours. The tool ships as free GitHub scripts with 106 stars and covers the foundational NIST Identify and Protect functions that most organizations botch on first pass: CloudTrail, GuardDuty, and default encryption across services. Not for teams needing continuous drift detection or remediation at scale; this is a one-time onboarding accelerant, not a posture management platform.

Network Access Analyzer

AWS teams managing VPC security posture will get immediate value from Network Access Analyzer because it catches overly permissive network rules before they become incidents, and the free pricing means you're not choosing between this and other security tools. The tool directly audits internet gateways, route tables, and security groups in your own account, eliminating the guesswork of manual rule reviews. Skip this if you're running multi-cloud infrastructure or need visibility beyond AWS networking layers; Network Access Analyzer is AWS-native only and won't help you govern access policies in GCP or Azure.