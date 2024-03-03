Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery is a free backup as a service tool. Cohesity Ransomware Data Recovery is a commercial backup as a service tool by Veritas. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best backup as a service fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams running mission-critical applications on AWS who need sub-hour recovery times without buying dedicated disaster recovery infrastructure should start here; AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery eliminates the capital expense of standby hardware by recovering directly into AWS at scale, and the free tier lets you test failover before committing. The service handles continuous replication of on-premises and cloud servers, so your RTO is limited by your network throughput, not your backup window. Skip this if your applications live outside AWS or if you need orchestrated failover across multiple cloud regions; Elastic Disaster Recovery is AWS-centric by design.
Cohesity Ransomware Data Recovery
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with hybrid infrastructure need Cohesity Ransomware Data Recovery because its immutable DataLock snapshots and cyber vaulting actually prevent attackers from corrupting backups during lateral movement, not just detecting them after the fact. The zero-trust access model with quorum approval means recovery decisions require multiple humans, eliminating the single-admin account that ransomware typically exploits. Skip this if your organization prioritizes detection over recovery or lacks the operational overhead to manage multi-approval workflows; Cohesity assumes you've already been hit and need to come back faster than the attacker can encrypt your restore targets.
Scalable, cost-effective application recovery to AWS.
Ransomware data recovery solution with AI-based threat detection and backup.
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Common questions about comparing AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery vs Cohesity Ransomware Data Recovery for your backup as a service needs.
AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery: Scalable, cost-effective application recovery to AWS..
Cohesity Ransomware Data Recovery: Ransomware data recovery solution with AI-based threat detection and backup. built by Veritas. Core capabilities include AI and ML-based behavioral analytics for ransomware detection, Immutable backup snapshots with DataLock (WORM) capability, Zero Trust access controls with MFA, RBAC, and quorum approval..
Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery and Cohesity Ransomware Data Recovery serve similar Backup as a Service use cases: both are Backup as a Service tools. Key differences: AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery is Free while Cohesity Ransomware Data Recovery is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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