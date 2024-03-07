Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AWS Config Rules Repository is a free cloud security posture management tool. ZeusCloud is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Teams building compliance automation on AWS will extract the most value from AWS Config Rules Repository because it's free and community-maintained, meaning no vendor lock-in and rules that evolve with real deployment patterns rather than marketing cycles. The repository has 1,714 GitHub stars and covers the Config Rules API surface broadly enough that most teams won't need to write rules from scratch. Skip this if you need a managed compliance platform with remediation workflows and audit trails; this is a rules library for teams who already own their Config infrastructure and want to avoid vendor SaaS pricing.
Teams with limited budgets who need rapid AWS asset discovery and attack path visualization will get the most from ZeusCloud; its open source model and zero licensing cost make it viable for understaffed security groups to map cloud exposure without vendor lock-in. The 724 GitHub stars and active community contributions suggest the project has enough momentum for production use, though you're inheriting maintenance responsibility for a tool without commercial support. Skip this if you need CSPM at enterprise scale with SLAs, managed compliance reporting, or multi-cloud coverage beyond AWS.
A community repository of custom AWS Config rules for evaluating AWS resource configurations against compliance and security standards.
ZeusCloud is an open source cloud security platform that discovers AWS assets, identifies attack paths, and provides remediation guidance with customizable compliance controls.
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Common questions about comparing AWS Config Rules Repository vs ZeusCloud for your cloud security posture management needs.
AWS Config Rules Repository: A community repository of custom AWS Config rules for evaluating AWS resource configurations against compliance and security standards..
ZeusCloud: ZeusCloud is an open source cloud security platform that discovers AWS assets, identifies attack paths, and provides remediation guidance with customizable compliance controls..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AWS Config Rules Repository is open-source with 1,714 GitHub stars. ZeusCloud is open-source with 724 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AWS Config Rules Repository and ZeusCloud serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Open Source, AWS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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