Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AWS Config Rules Repository is a free cloud security posture management tool. Nuvola is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Teams building compliance automation on AWS will extract the most value from AWS Config Rules Repository because it's free and community-maintained, meaning no vendor lock-in and rules that evolve with real deployment patterns rather than marketing cycles. The repository has 1,714 GitHub stars and covers the Config Rules API surface broadly enough that most teams won't need to write rules from scratch. Skip this if you need a managed compliance platform with remediation workflows and audit trails; this is a rules library for teams who already own their Config infrastructure and want to avoid vendor SaaS pricing.
AWS-focused security teams with limited budgets will extract real value from Nuvola's graph-based attack path visualization, which turns static misconfigurations into interactive threat chains you can actually navigate. The free pricing removes procurement friction for teams piloting cloud posture work, and the digital twin approach catches lateral movement paths that rule-based scanners alone miss. Skip this if you need multi-cloud coverage or CSPM integrations with your existing ticketing workflow; Nuvola's strength is depth in one cloud, not breadth across platforms.
A community repository of custom AWS Config rules for evaluating AWS resource configurations against compliance and security standards.
A cloud security analysis tool that creates digital twins of AWS environments using graph databases to identify attack paths and security misconfigurations through automated and manual rule-based assessments.
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Common questions about comparing AWS Config Rules Repository vs Nuvola for your cloud security posture management needs.
AWS Config Rules Repository: A community repository of custom AWS Config rules for evaluating AWS resource configurations against compliance and security standards..
Nuvola: A cloud security analysis tool that creates digital twins of AWS environments using graph databases to identify attack paths and security misconfigurations through automated and manual rule-based assessments..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AWS Config Rules Repository is open-source with 1,714 GitHub stars. Nuvola is open-source with 140 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AWS Config Rules Repository and Nuvola serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Configuration Management, AWS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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