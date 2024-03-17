Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AWS Auto Remediate is a free cloud security posture management tool. Watchmen is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
AWS teams running Config at scale who need to close the gap between detection and remediation will find real value in AWS Auto Remediate; the free price point and native Lambda integration mean you can deploy enforcement rules within hours, not weeks. The 220 GitHub stars reflect active use in production shops, particularly those standardizing on AWS-native tooling. This is not for buyers seeking multi-cloud CSPM or those who need audit trails and change approval workflows; Auto Remediate prioritizes speed over governance, which works if your risk tolerance is high and your Config rules are already well-tuned.
AWS security teams managing compliance across multiple accounts will find Watchmen valuable for centralizing AWS Config rule enforcement without the operational overhead of managing Lambda functions across your estate. At 178 GitHub stars with a free pricing model, it's proven enough to reduce compliance rule sprawl, though it deliberately stays narrow on the Config-to-remediation path rather than building toward full Govern capabilities. Skip this if you need cross-cloud compliance orchestration or automated remediation workflows; Watchmen is AWS Config plumbing, not a platform.
An automated AWS security compliance remediation system that uses Lambda functions and SQS queues to automatically fix security violations detected by AWS Config.
Watchmen is a framework that centralizes AWS Config rule lambda functions into a single account for streamlined compliance management and automation.
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Common questions about comparing AWS Auto Remediate vs Watchmen for your cloud security posture management needs.
AWS Auto Remediate: An automated AWS security compliance remediation system that uses Lambda functions and SQS queues to automatically fix security violations detected by AWS Config..
Watchmen: Watchmen is a framework that centralizes AWS Config rule lambda functions into a single account for streamlined compliance management and automation..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AWS Auto Remediate is open-source with 220 GitHub stars. Watchmen is open-source with 178 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AWS Auto Remediate and Watchmen serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Lambda, AWS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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